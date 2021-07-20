We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $434.25, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.59% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the generator maker had gained 11.37% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.53% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GNRC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GNRC to post earnings of $2.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $872.36 million, up 59.52% from the year-ago period.
GNRC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.13 per share and revenue of $3.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.57% and +45.16%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GNRC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher. GNRC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note GNRC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 42.49. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.49.
It is also worth noting that GNRC currently has a PEG ratio of 6.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Power Generation stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 5.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.