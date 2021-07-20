We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PetroChina (PTR) Stock Moves -1.4%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PetroChina (PTR - Free Report) closed at $42.12, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.59% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 4.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 10.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.53%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PTR as it approaches its next earnings release.
PTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $320.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +371.72% and +14.08%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PTR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.73% higher within the past month. PTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, PTR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.36, which means PTR is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that PTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.