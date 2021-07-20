We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Twilio (TWLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) closed at $379.06, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.53%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TWLO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, down 255.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $597.74 million, up 49.12% from the year-ago period.
TWLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $2.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -178.26% and +43.36%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TWLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TWLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.