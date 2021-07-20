We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) closed at $45.56, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.59% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 7.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.53%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from UBER as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect UBER to post earnings of -$0.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.72 billion, up 66.09% from the prior-year quarter.
UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.34 per share and revenue of $15.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.28% and +32.24%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.26% lower. UBER currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.