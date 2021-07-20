We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT - Free Report) closed at $46.69, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.59% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaking equipment services company had lost 8.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.53%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from UCTT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect UCTT to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $507.61 million, up 47.23% from the prior-year quarter.
UCTT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.86 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.86% and +42.87%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UCTT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UCTT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UCTT has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.87 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.75, which means UCTT is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, UCTT's PEG ratio is currently 1.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.9 at yesterday's closing price.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
