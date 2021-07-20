We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ViacomCBS (VIAC) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know
ViacomCBS (VIAC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.87, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.53%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VIAC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect VIAC to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.42 billion, up 2.23% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $27.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.19% and +6.77%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower. VIAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, VIAC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.27, so we one might conclude that VIAC is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that VIAC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Film and Television Production and Distribution was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.
The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.