Back to top

Top Stock Picks for Week of July 19, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) designs, manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles.Strong vehicle mix supported by F-series trucks and SUV models is expected to bolster the Ford’s top line. The firm’s alliance with Volkswagen is likely to accelerate execution of electric vehicle (EV) strategy and boost Argo AI prospects. Collaboration with Google to bolster the development and delivery of connected vehicles and acquisition of Electriphi to provide fleet-depot charging also bodes well. The company’s big push toward the development of electric and autonomous vehicles (AV) will drive profitability. In fact, Ford’s commitment to spend more than $30 billion in EVs and $7 billion in AV through 2025 — offers ample growth visibility. Ford’s restructuring initiatives in European market and strong vehicle sales momentum in China are other tailwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance at the moment.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. NVIDIA is a cash rich company with a strong balance sheet.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Published in

automobiles semiconductor