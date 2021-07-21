We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vertex (VRTX) Initiates Phase II Study on Pain Candidate
Vertex (VRTX - Free Report) announced that it has initiated a proof-of-concept phase II study for its investigational NaV1.8 inhibitor candidate VX-548 to treat acute pain following bunionectomy surgery. Data from this study is anticipated in first-quarter 2022.
VX-548 is an orally-administered selective NaV1.8 inhibitor using small molecules. The company is also anticipating to start another phase II study for treating acute pain in patients following abdominoplasty surgery in the coming weeks.
The phase II studies are based on positive data from phase I study, which demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profiles at doses considerably lower than those required with its previous NaV1.8 inhibitors.
Shares of Vertex have declined 15.7% so far this year in comparison with the industry’s 3.1% decrease.
The primary endpoint of both the phase II studies is the time-weighted Sum of the Pain Intensity Difference over the first 48 hours of treatment. Further, the studies will evaluate multiple doses of the drug in patients with acute pain after bunionectomy surgery or abdominoplasty surgery and include a hydrocodone bitartrate/acetaminophen reference arm.
NaV1.8 is a genetically validated novel target to treat pain. Vertex is evaluating NaV1.8 inhibitors with the goal of preventing pain signals traveling from sensory nerves to the central nervous system.
We remind investors that VX-150, another small molecule investigational therapy being developed by Vertex, has also demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept studies to target NaV1.8 in multiple pain indications including acute pain, neuropathic pain and musculoskeletal pain. Vertex’s selective NaV1.8 inhibitors aim to provide superior relief to acute pain without the limitations of current therapies including additive opioid medications.
