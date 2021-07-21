Integra (IART) Releases Favorable PriMatrix Clinical Outcome

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ( IART Quick Quote IART - Free Report) recently announced favorable clinical outcomes for PriMatrix Dermal Repair Scaffold for the management with regard to hard-to-heal diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). This latest published clinical data validated that PriMatrix is an adaptable solution to tackle the most challenging DFUs in a single application.
For investors’ note, diabetic foot ulceration is a major health and economic problem that considerably affects patients and the health care system. Per 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report, 34.2 million Americans suffer from diabetes with an estimate suggesting that nearly 15% of patients may develop a DFU in their lifetime.
The latest development is likely to fortify Integra’s Tissue Technologies segment.
PriMatrix at a Glance
PriMatrix is a distinctive scaffold for the management of wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers. This novel acellular dermal matrix that has been derived from fetal bovine dermis offers an ideal environment to support cellular repopulation and revascularization processes, which are vital in wound healing.
More on the Study
The study is among the largest DFU randomized controlled trials (RCTs) ever completed with over 100 patients per treatment group. The data of the study was published in the Journal of Wound Care.
The study validated that in most cases, one application of PriMatrix plus standard of care (SOC) healed 60% of DFUs in 12 weeks compared to the 35% of DFUs that healed with SOC for the per protocol analysis in 12 weeks.
Study Outcomes
The key feature of the study demonstrates that PriMatrix validated statistically and clinically considerable results against standard of care. This marks the second prospective PriMatrix DFU study, which highlights Integra’s continued commitment to tackle the significant unmet needs related with patients suffering from chronic wounds.
The recently published data also supports PriMatrix’s clinical and economic value to customers who are treating patients in hospitals and wound care clinics, thus offering strong evidence for payors to extend reimbursement coverage.
Industry Prospects Per a report by Grand View Research, the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market size was valued at $3.60 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.82 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2%. Rising prevalence of diabetes and a rapidly growing geriatric population worldwide are the major factors driving the market. Progress in Tissue Technologies Business
In July 2021, Integra announced the receipt of an “Innovative Technology contract” from Vizient for its SurgiMend Collagen Matrix for Soft Tissue Reconstruction. Vizient’s member council determined that SurgiMend Collagen Matrix for Soft Tissue Reconstruction met this standard and identifies its potential to enhance quality outcomes.
During the first-quarter 2021 earnings update, Integra noted that its Tissue Technologies business grew 2.2%, excluding the impact of both the full quarter of divested orthopedic sales from 2020 and a partial quarter of acquired ACell revenues in 2021. First-quarter sales in wound reconstruction grew 3.7% on an organic basis driven by sales in Integra Skin and PriMatrix.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 34.2% in a year’s time compared with the
industry’s growth of 12.6%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are
Envista Holdings Corporation ( NVST Quick Quote NVST - Free Report) , BellRing Brands, Inc. ( BRBR Quick Quote BRBR - Free Report) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings or LabCorp ( LH Quick Quote LH - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Envista Holdings has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 26%.
BellRing Brands has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 22%.
LabCorp has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 11%.
