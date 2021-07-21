Altice (ATUS) Boosts OTT Experience With New 4K Streaming Devices

Altice USA, Inc. ( ATUS Quick Quote ATUS - Free Report) recently launched 4K streaming devices — Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream — to rev up the entertainment experience. At a time when the media sector is witnessing a drastic shift in the TV consumption pattern with majority of customers migrating toward best-in-class over-the-top (OTT) streaming content, the latest move is likely to be highly beneficial for Altice’s Suddenlink and Optimum businesses. The Long Island City, NY-based cable television provider offers broadband, video, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. It is on track with new growth initiatives including the launch of wireless service, accelerating fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployment and enhancing the advanced advertising and news platforms, including Cheddar. The newly unveiled devices can be availed by Altice’s broadband-only customers. The user-friendly 4K streaming devices are powered by Android TV OS wherein subscribers can benefit from Google Assistant feature on the remote to connect with smart home devices just with one’s fingertips. Further, customers can have seamless access to more than 50 free live streaming channels. Apart from the free streaming channels, customers can enjoy a diverse range of latest subscription-based content and applications on Google Play. Streaming across Prime Video, Netflix, Discovery+ and HBO Max, among other platforms with Dolby Vision is an added bonus. With hassle-free installation, the device is complimentary for Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers who select 1 Gig service. Other Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers can also avail it for loyalty pricing of $5 per month. Moving ahead, Altice intends to continue accelerating its network expansion, along with market penetration, for long-term sustainable growth. It offers a range of broadband speeds for all budgets, from Altice Advantage Internet to multi-gigabit services for enterprise customers. It is on track with its five-year plan to build an FTTH network and deploy its home communications hub. It is also witnessing strong momentum in growing customer penetration, typically reaching about 40% within a year of the rollout in new-build areas. These dedicated efforts bode well for its business roadmap. The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has gained 35.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 39.8% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are
Ooma, Inc. ( OOMA Quick Quote OOMA - Free Report) , SeaChange International, Inc. ( SEAC Quick Quote SEAC - Free Report) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated ( TESS Quick Quote TESS - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Ooma delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average. SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average. TESSCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.
Image: Bigstock
Altice (ATUS) Boosts OTT Experience With New 4K Streaming Devices
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS - Free Report) recently launched 4K streaming devices — Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream — to rev up the entertainment experience. At a time when the media sector is witnessing a drastic shift in the TV consumption pattern with majority of customers migrating toward best-in-class over-the-top (OTT) streaming content, the latest move is likely to be highly beneficial for Altice’s Suddenlink and Optimum businesses.
The Long Island City, NY-based cable television provider offers broadband, video, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. It is on track with new growth initiatives including the launch of wireless service, accelerating fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployment and enhancing the advanced advertising and news platforms, including Cheddar.
The newly unveiled devices can be availed by Altice’s broadband-only customers. The user-friendly 4K streaming devices are powered by Android TV OS wherein subscribers can benefit from Google Assistant feature on the remote to connect with smart home devices just with one’s fingertips. Further, customers can have seamless access to more than 50 free live streaming channels.
Apart from the free streaming channels, customers can enjoy a diverse range of latest subscription-based content and applications on Google Play. Streaming across Prime Video, Netflix, Discovery+ and HBO Max, among other platforms with Dolby Vision is an added bonus. With hassle-free installation, the device is complimentary for Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers who select 1 Gig service. Other Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers can also avail it for loyalty pricing of $5 per month.
Moving ahead, Altice intends to continue accelerating its network expansion, along with market penetration, for long-term sustainable growth. It offers a range of broadband speeds for all budgets, from Altice Advantage Internet to multi-gigabit services for enterprise customers. It is on track with its five-year plan to build an FTTH network and deploy its home communications hub. It is also witnessing strong momentum in growing customer penetration, typically reaching about 40% within a year of the rollout in new-build areas. These dedicated efforts bode well for its business roadmap.
The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has gained 35.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 39.8% in the past year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) , SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC - Free Report) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Ooma delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average.
SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.
TESSCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.