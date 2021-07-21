We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SBH and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
Sally Beauty Holdings is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 211 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBH's full-year earnings has moved 37.05% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, SBH has returned 57.59% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 2.27% on average. This means that Sally Beauty Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, SBH is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.40% so far this year, so SBH is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track SBH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.