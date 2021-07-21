We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Thor Industries (THO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of THO and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.
Thor Industries is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 9.33% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, THO has returned 13.67% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 13.38%. As we can see, Thor Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, THO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.50% so far this year, so THO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
THO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.