Here's Why You Should Invest in Water ETFs

Water is essential to life, and while we usually take it for granted, it is a precious commodity with a limited supply. Population growth, pollution, and climate change are leading to shortages of clean and accessible freshwater.

Water shortages have caused drought in California, rationing in South Africa, deadly protests in Iran and clashes among African countries. Water scarcity is already a big problem in countries with high population density. Per United Nations Environment Program, almost half the global population will be living in areas of high water stress by 2030.

President Biden’s infrastructure bill includes $55 billion for water infrastructure and other water system related investments. Investing in water could be a good long-term bet for those concerned about its sustainability. It is also a good option for environmentally focused investors.

The Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO - Free Report) holds companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water. The First Trust Water ETF (FIW - Free Report) invests in companies that derive a large portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industry. The Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW - Free Report) holds water utilities, infrastructure, equipment, instruments and materials companies.

Waters Corporation (WAT - Free Report) , Danaher Corporation (DHR - Free Report) and Roper Technologies (ROP - Free Report) are among the top holdings in these ETFs. To learn more, please watch the short video above.


