We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Here's Why You Should Invest in Water ETFs
Water is essential to life, and while we usually take it for granted, it is a precious commodity with a limited supply. Population growth, pollution, and climate change are leading to shortages of clean and accessible freshwater.
Water shortages have caused drought in California, rationing in South Africa, deadly protests in Iran and clashes among African countries. Water scarcity is already a big problem in countries with high population density. Per United Nations Environment Program, almost half the global population will be living in areas of high water stress by 2030.
President Biden’s infrastructure bill includes $55 billion for water infrastructure and other water system related investments. Investing in water could be a good long-term bet for those concerned about its sustainability. It is also a good option for environmentally focused investors.
The Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO - Free Report) holds companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water. The First Trust Water ETF (FIW - Free Report) invests in companies that derive a large portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industry. The Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW - Free Report) holds water utilities, infrastructure, equipment, instruments and materials companies.
Waters Corporation (WAT - Free Report) , Danaher Corporation (DHR - Free Report) and Roper Technologies (ROP - Free Report) are among the top holdings in these ETFs. To learn more, please watch the short video above.