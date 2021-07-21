We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Terreno Realty (TRNO) Continues Acquisition Spree With $8.1M Buyout
Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO - Free Report) recently shelled out $8.1 million for the purchase of an industrial property in Hawthorne, CA. The move comes as part of its acquisition-driven growth strategy.
The property comprises two industrial buildings, encompassing roughly 22,000 square feet on 1.6 acres. With an advantageous location at 13020 and 13030 Cerise Avenue, south of I-105 and between I-405 and I-110, this property offers two grade-level loading positions and parking for 64 cars.
It is fully leased to two tenants with both leases slated for expiry by October 2025. Rental revenues from the leases are likely to provide top-line visibility for the lease term.
However, shares of Terreno Realty were down 1.45% during Monday’s regular session, reflecting broader market concerns.
Terreno Realty is focused on expanding its portfolio on acquisitions. It targets functional assets at in-fill locations, which enjoy high-population densities and are located near high-volume distribution points. Recently, the company acquired an industrial property in Hialeah, FL, for $39.4 million.
With such concerted efforts, the company is well poised to fortify its portfolio in the six major coastal U.S. markets — Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, DC — which display solid demographic trends and witness healthy demand for industrial real estates.
The industrial asset class has grabbed much attention for showing resilience amid the pandemic with low vacancy rates, high asking rents and robust rent collections. There has been a notable increase in e-commerce’s share of total retail sales, spurring demand for warehouse and distribution spaces. Apart from the fast adoption of e-commerce, the industrial real estate space is anticipated to benefit from a likely rise in the inventory levels post the global health crisis, offering scope to industrial landlords, including Terreno Realty, Duke Realty (DRE - Free Report) , Prologis (PLD - Free Report) and Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR - Free Report) , to enjoy a favorable market environment.
Terreno Realty too has been witnessing decent demand from new and existing tenants, which are aiding its leasing and renewal activities. However, there is a development boom in a number of markets. This high supply is likely to intensify competition and curb pricing power.
Terreno Realty’s shares have gained 16.1% in the past six months compared with its industry's rally of 20.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share moved up marginally to $1.65 over the past two months.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.