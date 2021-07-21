We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) closed at $207.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.52% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 16.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.41% in that time.
NVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect NVAX to post earnings of -$3.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1153.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $370.8 million, up 943.33% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$6.42 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion, which would represent changes of +11.69% and +308.28%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.