Costamare (CMRE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) closed at $10.19, marking a +1.9% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.52% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 15.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.41%.
CMRE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CMRE is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 92.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $155.88 million, up 39.34% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $645.02 million, which would represent changes of +105.88% and +40.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CMRE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CMRE currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, CMRE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.47, which means CMRE is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.