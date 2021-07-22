Juniper Networks, Inc. ( JNPR Quick Quote JNPR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 27, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 20%. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5 cents. This Sunnyvale, CA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher aggregate revenues in the second quarter. The performance can be attributed to healthy momentum across its core industry verticals — Cloud, Enterprise and Service Provider. Factors at Play
Juniper (JNPR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 27, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 20%. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5 cents.
This Sunnyvale, CA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher aggregate revenues in the second quarter. The performance can be attributed to healthy momentum across its core industry verticals — Cloud, Enterprise and Service Provider.
Factors at Play
During the quarter, 21Vianet, a leading carrier-neutral data center service provider in China, deployed Juniper’s MX Series Universal Routing Platforms to help meet the increasing demand of data traffic and support the digital transformation of its customers.
Juniper was chosen to deploy a significant network capacity expansion for Telecom Egypt (Egypt’s primary telephone company) across its nationwide infrastructure.
VicTrack, the state-owned enterprise that owns all railway and tram lines, networks and infrastructure in the state of Victoria, Australia, selected Juniper for upgrading its network that supports transport and government applications.
Plusnet, an organization that provides communications and network services to about 25,000 businesses in Germany, chose Juniper and Corero Joint DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) Protection Solution to safeguard its users and infrastructure against DDoS attacks. These developments are likely to have had a positive impact on Juniper’s top line.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Product segment is pegged at $729 million. The projection suggests a rise of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues from the Service segment is $412 million, which shows an increase from $394 million reported a year ago.
For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,142 million, which indicates growth of 5.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 39 cents, which suggests an increase of 11.4%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Juniper this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: Juniper’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at 39 cents.
Zacks Rank: Juniper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:
Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +54.29% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 27. The company has an Earnings ESP of +8.18% and a Zacks Rank #1.
Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 27.