Lands' End (LE) Raises FY21 View, Q2 Trends Exhibit Growth

Management is impressed with the company’s second quarter-to-date performance. Results so far into the quarter are tracking ahead of expectations. Top-line momentum is being driven by the company’s sturdy global e-commerce business. Earlier-than-anticipated recovery in the Outfitters business category, especially National Accounts and school uniforms is an upside. Also, strength across a number of key categories including swimwear, sleepwear and knits has been driving performance. Prudent promotional strategies and enhanced data analytics capabilities are continuing to aid gross margin growth as well as adjusted EBITDA. Management expects such upsides to continue through the second quarter as well as in the second half of fiscal 2021, and hence raised its guidance.
For second-quarter fiscal 2021, the company expects net revenues in the range of $380-$385 million, which suggests growth of 21.8-23.4% from revenues of $312 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The top-line view indicates an increase from the prior guidance of $345-$355 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the impending quarter is currently pegged at $352 million. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $36-$38 million, indicating growth of 50.6-59% year on year. The company had previously guided adjusted EBITDA in the range of $20-$23 million. The company projects earnings in the bracket of 39-43 cents per share, significantly up from the prior projection of 5-12 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 10 cents per share. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Coming to the guidance for fiscal 2021, management currently expects net revenues in the bracket of $1.67-$1.71 billion compared with the prior expectation of $1.61-$1.65 billion. The revised top-line view indicates growth of 17-19.8% from revenues of $1.43 billion reported in the prior year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in fiscal 2021 is currently pegged at $1.64 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal is anticipated in the range of $132-$140 million, calling for growth of 51.7-60.9% year on year. The company had previously guided adjusted EBITDA in the range of $114-$122 million. The company expects fiscal 2021 earnings to be between $1.27 and $1.47 per share compared with previous projection of 84 cents and $1.04. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal is currently pegged at $1.00 per share. The company continues to expect capital expenditures worth nearly $26 million for fiscal 2021. We note that the company has been investing in strengthening digital capabilities. It is also spending toward bolstering distribution channels, enhancing infrastructure and boosting product assortments.
Lands' End (LE) Raises FY21 View, Q2 Trends Exhibit Growth
Lands' End, Inc. (LE - Free Report) was up nearly 5.3% in the after-hours trading session on Jul 20, following the company’s announcement of raising second quarter and fiscal 2021 view. As pandemic-led restrictions ease and outdoor movement gathers pace, consumers are spending more on apparel items and refreshing their wardrobes. Such trends along with robust product assortments and a solid e-commerce wing are continuing to drive Lands’ End business. Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have surged 55.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 50%.
Encouraging Outlook
Management is impressed with the company’s second quarter-to-date performance. Results so far into the quarter are tracking ahead of expectations. Top-line momentum is being driven by the company’s sturdy global e-commerce business. Earlier-than-anticipated recovery in the Outfitters business category, especially National Accounts and school uniforms is an upside. Also, strength across a number of key categories including swimwear, sleepwear and knits has been driving performance. Prudent promotional strategies and enhanced data analytics capabilities are continuing to aid gross margin growth as well as adjusted EBITDA. Management expects such upsides to continue through the second quarter as well as in the second half of fiscal 2021, and hence raised its guidance.
For second-quarter fiscal 2021, the company expects net revenues in the range of $380-$385 million, which suggests growth of 21.8-23.4% from revenues of $312 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The top-line view indicates an increase from the prior guidance of $345-$355 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the impending quarter is currently pegged at $352 million.
Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $36-$38 million, indicating growth of 50.6-59% year on year. The company had previously guided adjusted EBITDA in the range of $20-$23 million. The company projects earnings in the bracket of 39-43 cents per share, significantly up from the prior projection of 5-12 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 10 cents per share.
Coming to the guidance for fiscal 2021, management currently expects net revenues in the bracket of $1.67-$1.71 billion compared with the prior expectation of $1.61-$1.65 billion. The revised top-line view indicates growth of 17-19.8% from revenues of $1.43 billion reported in the prior year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in fiscal 2021 is currently pegged at $1.64 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal is anticipated in the range of $132-$140 million, calling for growth of 51.7-60.9% year on year. The company had previously guided adjusted EBITDA in the range of $114-$122 million. The company expects fiscal 2021 earnings to be between $1.27 and $1.47 per share compared with previous projection of 84 cents and $1.04. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal is currently pegged at $1.00 per share.
The company continues to expect capital expenditures worth nearly $26 million for fiscal 2021. We note that the company has been investing in strengthening digital capabilities. It is also spending toward bolstering distribution channels, enhancing infrastructure and boosting product assortments.
