Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Daqo New Energy (DQ) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Daqo New Energy (DQ - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. DQ surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for DQ

DQ has rallied 17% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests DQ could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account DQ's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on DQ for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today