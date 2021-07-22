We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AAR Corp's (AIR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
AAR Corp. (AIR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of 47 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 6.8%. The figure reflected a year-over-year surge of 80.8% from earnings of 26 cents registered in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of 42 cents per share from continuing operations against a loss of 43 cents reported in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020.
AAR Corp’s adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021 came in at $1.30 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Total Sales
In the quarter under review, net sales totaled $437.6 million. The reported figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $421 million by 3.8% and by 5.1% from $416.5 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.
The year-over-year rise in sales was due to the recovery in the commercial market from the impacts of COVID-19 and continued strong performance across its global government contracts.
However, AAR Corp’s full-year sales came to $1.65 billion, down 20.1% from $2.07 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.
Segment Details
In the fiscal fourth quarter, sales at the Aviation Services segment summed $415.4 million, up 6.5% year over year.
Expeditionary Services recorded sales of $22.2 million, down 15.9% from $26.4 million in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
AAR Corp’s cost of sales in the reported quarter fell 3.8% year over year to $365.8 million.
Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 3.2% to $48.8 million.
The company incurred interest expenses of $0.9 million compared with $2.6 million in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020.
Financial Condition
As of May 31, 2021, AAR Corp’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $51.8 million compared with $404.7 million as of May 31, 2020.
As of May 31, 2021, net property, plant and equipment expenses totaled $120 million compared with $135.7 million as of May 31, 2020.
As of May 31, 2021, long-term debt decreased to $133.7 million from $600 million as of May 31, 2020.
Zacks Rank
AAR Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
