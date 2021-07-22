Nevro (NVRO) Reports Impressive Preliminary Q2 Revenues

Nevro Corp. ( NVRO Quick Quote NVRO - Free Report) recently announced preliminary revenues for second-quarter 2021. The company expects to release detailed financial results for the period on Aug 4.
As per the preliminary report, second-quarter 2021 revenues are estimated to be $102.3 million, up by 81% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $102.9 million remains above the preliminary figure.
The company, during its first-quarter 2021 earnings release in May, had guided second-quarter 2021 worldwide revenues in the band of $104-$106 million, reflecting growth of 84-88%.
Nevro expects its second-quarter 2021 U.S. revenues to be approximately $85 million, reflecting an uptick of 67% from the prior-year period. International revenues are expected to be around $17.3 million, indicating an improvement of 222% on a reported basis (up 191% at constant exchange rate) compared with the year-ago period.
Following this release on Jul 19, shares of the company were up 1% to close at $151.44 yesterday.
2021 Financial Outlook
On the back of continued pandemic-led uncertainties, Nevro plans to update its guidance for full-year 2021 when it reports full second-quarter financial results.
Nonetheless, the company, during its first-quarter 2021 earnings release, had narrowed its financial outlook for the full-year 2021. It expected full-year 2021 revenues in the band of $440-$450 million, narrower than the previous range of $430-$450 million. This reflects an improvement of 22-24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year revenues is currently pegged at $444.1 million.
The company’s expectation of mid-single-digit million revenue contribution in 2021 from Painful Diabetic Neuropathy treatment following its FDA approval of Senza System (which is specific to Nevro's 10 kHz stimulation) looks encouraging.
A Brief Q2 Analysis
Nevro has been observing a slower-than-expected recovery of procedural volumes in the overall pain market and specifically in the spinal cord stimulation market. This, in turn, has adversely impacted not only second-quarter revenues, but also resulted in lower trial procedures, which drove down revenues.
Meanwhile, the company’s preliminary projection of a robust improvement in revenues compared with the sequentially last-reported quarter, lifts our confidence.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 13.1% in the past year compared with the
industry’s 11.2% growth and the S&P 500's 31.6% rise. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, Nevro carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are
Henry Schein, Inc. ( HSIC Quick Quote HSIC - Free Report) , AMN Healthcare Services Inc ( AMN Quick Quote AMN - Free Report) and Align Technology, Inc. ( ALGN Quick Quote ALGN - Free Report) .
Henry Schein’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.2%. The company presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
AMN Healthcare’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 6.5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Align Technology’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 23.2%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Image: Bigstock
