Amazon (AMZN) Strengthens AWS Offerings With Latest Move
Amazon’s (AMZN - Free Report) cloud computing arm — Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) — continues to strengthen its services offerings in a bid to sustain its cloud dominance.
This is evident from the latest move of making the Amazon EBS io2 Block Express volumes generally available, which has bolstered AWS’s storage area network (“SAN”) capabilities.
EBS io2 Block Express volumes are equipped with SAN features like multi-attach and elastic volumes.
io2 Block Express volumes offer block storage to performance-intensive applications, which require high durability, high storage capacity and low latency, and leverage high-volume IOPS and high throughput.
Sub-millisecond latency and provision for a single io2 volume, with up to 256,000 IOPS, 4,000 MB/second throughput and 64 TB of capacity, can be availed by running io2 volumes on EBS Block Express, which is an advanced storage server architecture.
The latest move is expected to aid AWS to gain traction among critical deployments of Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle databases, InterSystems database, SAP HANA and SAS Analytics.
Customer Base to Expand
We believe that the latest move will help AWS gain strong momentum among customers. Customers, using the new service, will have to pay for theused storage capacity, without any upfront payment.
Notably, customers like Epic Systems, Amway and Okta have already shown interest in Amazon EBS io2 Block Express volumes.
We believe that the growing customer momentum will continue to drive AWS’s top line. Strengthening clientele will continue to aid its competitive edge against its strong peers like Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) Google.
Recently, Ferrari (RACE - Free Report) selected AWS as its official cloud, Machine Learning, and AI provider to bring advancements across its road cars department, GT Competitions, Ferrari Challenge, and Scuderia Ferrari FORMULA 1.
BMO Financial Group recently selected AWS as its preferred and strategic cloud provider. BMO will leverage AWS’s analytics, machine learning, serverless, compute, storage and database. Further, it is migrating its workload, and its online and mobile banking applications to AWS.
Expanding Portfolio
We believe that AWS will continue to witness growth in its clientele on the heels of its focus on enhancing service offerings.
Recently, the company made its Amazon Location Service, which makes the addition of location functionality seamless, generally available.
It announced the general availability of Amazon Healthlake, which extracts and analyzes important health-related information, and securely stores them onthe cloud.
AWS made the new capability for Amazon Elastic Container Service (“ECS”), Amazon ECS Anywhere, and its application delivery service, AWS Proton, generally available.
It announced the general availability of its fully managed container application service — AWS App Runner.
AWS made Amazon Nimble Studio generally available. Notably, the service speeds up the setting up of a content production studio from the duration of some weeks to a few hours.
We believe that the expanding AWS portfolio will continue to aid Amazon in staying ahead of its competitors in the booming cloud market.
Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.