The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, PayPal, Procter & Gamble, Adobe and Caterpillar

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 21, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (
BRK.B Quick Quote BRK.B - Free Report) , PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( PYPL Quick Quote PYPL - Free Report) , The Procter & Gamble Company ( PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) , Adobe Inc. ( ADBE Quick Quote ADBE - Free Report) and Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT Quick Quote CAT - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog: Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, PayPal and Procter & Gamble
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway, PayPal and Procter & Gamble. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of
Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+41.8% vs. +29.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that a strong cash position not only reflects on its financial flexibility but also supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts.
Berkshire has also been gaining from continuous growth in its insurance business which in turn has been driving earnings and generating maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. Exposure to catastrophe loss, however, induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire.
(You can
) read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>> PayPal shares have gained +18.6% over the last six months against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s loss of -10.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal has been benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume on the back of increasing net new active accounts.
Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms have been aiding the total active accounts growth. Solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences remains a tailwind. Increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections due to the pandemic is a major concern. Intensifying digital payment competition is another concern for the company.
(You can
) read the full research report on PayPal here >>>
Shares of
Procter & Gamble have gained +3.7% in the past three months against the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry’s gain of +2.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company gained significantly from the increased consumer demand for its hand soaps, detergents and surface cleaning products during the pandemic.
While it has reported earnings surprises for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the fourth straight time in the fiscal third-quarter. Productivity savings and higher pricing aided margins, while strength across all segments boosted sales in the quarter. Currency headwinds and pandemic-related disruptions, however, are likely to impact its fiscal 2021 results.
(You can
) read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Adobe and Caterpillar.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, PayPal, Procter & Gamble, Adobe and Caterpillar
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 21, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B - Free Report) , PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL - Free Report) , The Procter & Gamble Company (PG - Free Report) , Adobe Inc. (ADBE - Free Report) and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, PayPal and Procter & Gamble
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway, PayPal and Procter & Gamble. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+41.8% vs. +29.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that a strong cash position not only reflects on its financial flexibility but also supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts.
Berkshire has also been gaining from continuous growth in its insurance business which in turn has been driving earnings and generating maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. Exposure to catastrophe loss, however, induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire.
(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)
PayPal shares have gained +18.6% over the last six months against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s loss of -10.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal has been benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume on the back of increasing net new active accounts.
Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms have been aiding the total active accounts growth. Solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences remains a tailwind. Increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections due to the pandemic is a major concern. Intensifying digital payment competition is another concern for the company.
(You can read the full research report on PayPal here >>>)
Shares of Procter & Gamble have gained +3.7% in the past three months against the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry’s gain of +2.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company gained significantly from the increased consumer demand for its hand soaps, detergents and surface cleaning products during the pandemic.
While it has reported earnings surprises for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the fourth straight time in the fiscal third-quarter. Productivity savings and higher pricing aided margins, while strength across all segments boosted sales in the quarter. Currency headwinds and pandemic-related disruptions, however, are likely to impact its fiscal 2021 results.
(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Adobe and Caterpillar.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.