Is lululemon athletica (LULU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is lululemon athletica (LULU - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
lululemon athletica is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 259 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LULU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU's full-year earnings has moved 9.25% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, LULU has gained about 10.13% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 3.57%. This means that lululemon athletica is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, LULU is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.95% so far this year, so LULU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track LULU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.