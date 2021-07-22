We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is NVIDIA (NVDA) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NVIDIA is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NVDA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA's full-year earnings has moved 25.64% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, NVDA has returned 42.57% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 17.23%. This shows that NVIDIA is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, NVDA is a member of the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 22.22% this year, meaning that NVDA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track NVDA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.