Has 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored (QFIN) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored (QFIN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored is one of 242 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. QFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QFIN's full-year earnings has moved 8.06% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, QFIN has gained about 136.81% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -14.43% on a year-to-date basis. This means that 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, QFIN belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 104 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18.85% so far this year, so QFIN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to QFIN as it looks to continue its solid performance.