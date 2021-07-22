We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is WilliamsSonoma (WSM) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has WilliamsSonoma (WSM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
WilliamsSonoma is one of 211 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. WSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WSM's full-year earnings has moved 20.93% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, WSM has returned 56.12% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 1.07% on average. This means that WilliamsSonoma is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, WSM belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 42.49% so far this year, meaning that WSM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
WSM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.