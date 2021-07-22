In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Xerox (XRX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Xerox Holdings Corporation’s (XRX - Free Report) will report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 27, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other two, delivering an earnings surprise of 29.3%, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.71 billion, indicating growth of 16.8% from the year-ago actual figure. Growth in equipment revenues is expected to have benefited the top line in the quarter.
The consensus mark for earnings stands at 43 cents, indicating more than 100% year-over-year growth. Higher revenues and operating performance are likely to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xerox this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Xerox has an Earnings ESP of -17.65% and Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat onearnings this season.
Visa (V - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.55% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Global Payments (GPN - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +31.78% and carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 as well.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) , which has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank #3.