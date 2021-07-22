We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR - Free Report) closed at $30.21, marking a +1.85% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.89%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CRSR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2021.
CRSR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $2.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.13% and +18.58%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRSR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CRSR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.26, which means CRSR is trading at a discount to the group.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CRSR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.