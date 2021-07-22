We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Camping World (CWH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Camping World (CWH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.52, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had gained 1.67% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.63% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.
CWH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2021. On that day, CWH is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.04 billion, up 27.16% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $6.62 billion, which would represent changes of +54.1% and +21.47%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CWH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% higher within the past month. CWH currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, CWH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.51.
Investors should also note that CWH has a PEG ratio of 0.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CWH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CWH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.