Etsy (ETSY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $195.80, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 9.49% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ETSY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2021. On that day, ETSY is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $531.78 million, up 24.03% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $2.28 billion, which would represent changes of +9.29% and +32.17%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ETSY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. ETSY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, ETSY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 66.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.47.
It is also worth noting that ETSY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.59 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.