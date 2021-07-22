We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Home Depot (HD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Home Depot (HD - Free Report) closed at $326.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 4.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from HD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 17, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.41, up 9.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $40.05 billion, up 5.24% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.16 per share and revenue of $143.15 billion, which would represent changes of +17.71% and +8.35%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.75% higher. HD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note HD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.17.
Meanwhile, HD's PEG ratio is currently 2.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.