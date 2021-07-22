We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed at $8.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NLY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $412.36 million, up 3.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.82% and +41.94%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.59% lower. NLY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NLY has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.35, which means NLY is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that NLY has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.