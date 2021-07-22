We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed at $72.23, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 2.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PINS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 285.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $560.73 million, up 105.78% from the year-ago period.
PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $2.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +130.95% and +54.46%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PINS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, PINS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 73.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 68.17.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.