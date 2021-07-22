We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) closed at $22.52, marking a +1.53% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 14.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.89%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLTR as it approaches its next earnings report date.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion, which would represent changes of -26.32% and +35.26%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLTR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PLTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, PLTR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 158.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.46, which means PLTR is trading at a premium to the group.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.