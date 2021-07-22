We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH - Free Report) closed at $20.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.
Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 14.6% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DFH as it approaches its next earnings release.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DFH should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DFH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DFH has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.77 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.8.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.