Matson (MATX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Matson (MATX - Free Report) closed at $66.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.
Coming into today, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 4.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.89%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MATX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.67, up 382.89% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $856.54 million, up 63.43% from the year-ago period.
MATX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.57 per share and revenue of $3.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +115.54% and +31.48%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MATX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.4% higher. MATX is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MATX has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.92 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.74.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
