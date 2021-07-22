We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cloudflare (NET) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cloudflare (NET - Free Report) closed at $109.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the web security and content delivery company had gained 4.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NET as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $146.22 million, up 46.63% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $612.16 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.33% and +42.01%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NET should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NET currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.