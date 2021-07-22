We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $139.20, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 4.94% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.
PG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 30, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PG to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.29 billion, up 3.33% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. PG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, PG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.5, which means PG is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
Also, we should mention that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.59 as of yesterday's close.
The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 250, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.