SolarWinds (SWI) Stock Jumps 6.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

SolarWinds (SWI - Free Report) shares rallied 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $10.88. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 39.6% loss over the past four weeks.

This upswing reflects continued momentum since Jul 20, when the company completed the spin-off of its IT service software business unit N-able into a separate entity. Following the separation, N-able is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the “NABL” ticker symbol since Tuesday.

This provider of information-technology management software is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -16%. Revenues are expected to be $255.57 million, up 3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For SolarWinds, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SWI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

