Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Micron, Pioneer Natural Resources, Square, Deere and Bank of America

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 22, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
3 Mistakes to Avoid During Stock Market Sell-Offs
Welcome to Episode #279 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey went solo to talk about the three common mistakes investors make during a stock market sell-off, or correction.
If you can avoid the mistakes, sell-offs create buying opportunities. Stocks go on sale.
3 Mistakes Investors Make During a Stock Market Sell-Off
1.
They panic. Selling on a correction, if you're a long-term investor and nothing has changed with a company's business, is the biggest mistake most investors make.
2.
Moving to cash and then not buying again. Many investors get paralyzed once stocks rebound. Some even stay out of the market for months trying to "time" it.
3.
Think long-term, not short. The very nature of "investing" indicates it should be for the longer term or else you'd be a trader. Sell-offs and corrections are usually short term in nature.
If you can avoid the mistakes, there are always stocks that go on sale.
5 Stocks on Sale Right Now
1.
Micron ( MU Quick Quote MU - Free Report) shares are down 15% over the last 3 months. Yet it trades with a forward P/E of just 12.5. Earnings are expected to rise 110% in fiscal 2021 and another 108% in fiscal 2022.
2.
Pioneer Natural Resources ( PXD Quick Quote PXD - Free Report) shares are down 7% over the last 3 months. Earnings of this energy company are expected to rise 631% in 2021 after the awful 2020, but are also expected to continue to grow another 50% in 2022. Pioneer trades with a forward P/E of just 11.4.
3.
Square ( SQ Quick Quote SQ - Free Report) has been trading in a narrow trading range all year. Year-to-date shares are up just 11.6%. Yet analysts expect the company to grow earnings by 80% in 2021 and another 35% in 2022.
4.
Deere ( DE Quick Quote DE - Free Report) shares have fallen 9.2% in the last 3 months. But it's still expected to grow its earnings by 106.9% in fiscal 2021. It is trading with a forward P/E of just 18.6.
5.
Bank of America ( BAC Quick Quote BAC - Free Report) shares haven't gone anywhere in months. Over the last 3 months, they've fallen 3%. Yet it's expected to grow earnings by 75% in 2021. It's cheap, with a forward P/E of 11.3.
What else do you need to know about surviving, and thriving, during a stock market sell-off?
Listen to this week's podcast to find out.
Follow us on Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com/performance Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Shutterstock
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Micron, Pioneer Natural Resources, Square, Deere and Bank of America
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 22, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
3 Mistakes to Avoid During Stock Market Sell-Offs
Welcome to Episode #279 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week, Tracey went solo to talk about the three common mistakes investors make during a stock market sell-off, or correction.
If you can avoid the mistakes, sell-offs create buying opportunities. Stocks go on sale.
3 Mistakes Investors Make During a Stock Market Sell-Off
1. They panic. Selling on a correction, if you're a long-term investor and nothing has changed with a company's business, is the biggest mistake most investors make.
2. Moving to cash and then not buying again. Many investors get paralyzed once stocks rebound. Some even stay out of the market for months trying to "time" it.
3. Think long-term, not short. The very nature of "investing" indicates it should be for the longer term or else you'd be a trader. Sell-offs and corrections are usually short term in nature.
If you can avoid the mistakes, there are always stocks that go on sale.
5 Stocks on Sale Right Now
1. Micron (MU - Free Report) shares are down 15% over the last 3 months. Yet it trades with a forward P/E of just 12.5. Earnings are expected to rise 110% in fiscal 2021 and another 108% in fiscal 2022.
2. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD - Free Report) shares are down 7% over the last 3 months. Earnings of this energy company are expected to rise 631% in 2021 after the awful 2020, but are also expected to continue to grow another 50% in 2022. Pioneer trades with a forward P/E of just 11.4.
3. Square (SQ - Free Report) has been trading in a narrow trading range all year. Year-to-date shares are up just 11.6%. Yet analysts expect the company to grow earnings by 80% in 2021 and another 35% in 2022.
4. Deere (DE - Free Report) shares have fallen 9.2% in the last 3 months. But it's still expected to grow its earnings by 106.9% in fiscal 2021. It is trading with a forward P/E of just 18.6.
5. Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) shares haven't gone anywhere in months. Over the last 3 months, they've fallen 3%. Yet it's expected to grow earnings by 75% in 2021. It's cheap, with a forward P/E of 11.3.
What else do you need to know about surviving, and thriving, during a stock market sell-off?
Listen to this week's podcast to find out.
Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com/performance
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.