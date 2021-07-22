The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Google, Toyota Motor, Union Pacific, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Target

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 22, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. (
GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) , Toyota Motor Corporation ( TM Quick Quote TM - Free Report) , Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP Quick Quote UNP - Free Report) , Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( BUD Quick Quote BUD - Free Report) and Target Corporation ( TGT Quick Quote TGT - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog: Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Toyota and Union Pacific
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet, Toyota Motor, and Union Pacific. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of
Alphabet have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+61.9% vs. +34.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that expanding data centers will keep boosting its presence in the cloud space. Major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results.
Strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space is likely to aid business growth in the long term. The company's deepening focus on the wearables category is a tailwind. Its growing efforts to gain a foothold in the healthcare industry are encouraging. However, Alphabet's growing litigation issues and increasing expenses remain major concerns.
(You can
) read the full research report on Alphabet here >>> Toyota shares have gained +21.3% over the last six months against the Zacks Foreign Automotive industry's gain of +2.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Toyota's focus on developing electric and driverless cars is likely to boost revenues.
The firm projects fiscal 2022 operating income to be ¥2.5 trillion, up 13.8% year over year, which is encouraging. Strategic collaborations are likely to aid Toyota's ambitious e-mobility goals. However, high research expenses and labor costs are adding to its already high expenses. The global chip deficit is likely to impact Toyota's production and sales target.
(You can
) read the full research report on Toyota here >>>
Shares of
Union Pacific have gained +5.3% in the year to date period against the Zacks Rail industry's gain of +3.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from improved freight conditions in the United States as economic activities pick up pace following the relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions.
The company's efforts to promote safety and enhance productivity are encouraging. Strong free cash flow generating abilities are supporting its shareholder-friendly activities. However, tepid automotive demand is likely to hurt second-quarter results. High debt/EBITDA ratio is another concern.
(You can
) read the full research report on Union Pacific here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Anheuser-Busch InBev and Target.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Google, Toyota Motor, Union Pacific, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Target
