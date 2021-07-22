We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS - Free Report) is a leader in the development and support of technologies critical to high-technology, high-growth manufacturing processes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT - Free Report) is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Cameco Corporation (CCJ - Free Report) produces and sells uranium. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Elastic N.V. (ESTC - Free Report) is a search company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF - Free Report) is a diversified financial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.
