New Strong Sell Stocks for July 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS - Free Report) is a leader in the development and support of technologies critical to high-technology, high-growth manufacturing processes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT - Free Report) is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ - Free Report) produces and sells uranium. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC - Free Report) is a search company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF - Free Report) is a diversified financial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

