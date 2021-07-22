Company News for Jul 22, 2021

Back to top

  • Shares of Novartis AG (NVS - Free Report) gained 0.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 core earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 per share.
  • Comerica Incorporated’s (CMA - Free Report) shares jumped 4.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.32 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 per share.
  • Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) soared 11.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.70 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share.
  • M&T Bank Corporation’s (MTB - Free Report) shares declined 1.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $3.45 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70 per share.

