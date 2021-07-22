Back to top

Daqo New Energy (DQ) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Daqo New Energy (DQ - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. DQ surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Moving Average Chart for DQ

Shares of DQ have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 36.7%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that DQ could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account DQ's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on DQ for more gains in the near future.


