PerkinElmer (PKI) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PerkinElmer, Inc. ( PKI Quick Quote PKI - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 28, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 22.8%. Further, its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 37.1%. Q2 Estimates
Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.12 billion, suggesting growth of 37.8% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2.41 per share, indicating a solid 53.5% improvement from the prior-year quarter.
Diagnostics Revenues: A Key Catalyst
PerkinElmer's Diagnostics segment is likely to have favored the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Strength in immunodiagnostics, applied genomics and reproductive health business lines might get reflected in the segment’s second-quarter revenues.
The continued rise in infectious and autoimmune diseases, especially in emerging markets, may have benefited the segment. In May, the company inked a deal to acquire Nexcelom Bioscience for an amount of $260 million in cash. The acquisition (once completed) is likely to pave the way for new niches in high-growth areas with significant prospects in the near future. Also in the same month, the company made a deal with Immunodiagnostics Systems Holdings PLC (“IDS”), wherein the former will acquire the latter for about $155 million. The transaction has a total value of around $124 million and is anticipated to conclude early in the third quarter of 2021, subject to necessary sanctions, approvals and customary conditions.
Again, in May, Oxford Immunotec, a global high-growth diagnostics company and part of PerkinElmer, announced that its T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit is being used for T cell testing in the U.K. COVID-19 Human Challenge Study.
In June, PerkinElmer attained a contract extension to continue operations at the National Health Service (“NHS”) Test and Trace Newport Lighthouse laboratory through March 2022. The collaboration with South Wales-based COVID-19 Lighthouse laboratory has complemented the U.K. government’s efforts to combat COVID-19. These developments are likely to have positively impacted the company’s Diagnostics segment in the second quarter. This, in turn, might get reflected in the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s results. Other Factors to Note
PerkinElmer is likely to have witnessed solid international growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Improved momentum in Europe and consistent growth trend in the United States might have contributed to the second-quarter performance.
Additionally, the company’s Discovery product portfolio may have witnessed strong demand courtesy of sustained robust performance by life sciences. Productivity initiatives, volume leverage and strict cost control measures are likely to have contributed to the company’s second-quarter gross and operating margins. New product introductions may have improved product mix and thereby gross margin. However, PerkinElmer’s exposure to the international markets increases the risk of foreign exchange volatility. The fluctuations in currency exchange rates might have weighed on the company’s international sales in the to-be-reported quarter. Here’s What the Quantitative Model Suggests
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PerkinElmer this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Earnings ESP: PerkinElmer has an Earnings ESP of -0.55%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: PerkinElmer sports a Zacks Rank #3. Stocks Worth a Look
Here are some other medical stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.
HillRom Holdings, Inc. ( HRC Quick Quote HRC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Cerner Corporation ( CERN Quick Quote CERN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.48% and a Zacks Rank of 3. Avanos Medical, Inc. ( AVNS Quick Quote AVNS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.72% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
