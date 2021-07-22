Align Technology (ALGN) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Align Technology, Inc. ( ALGN Quick Quote ALGN - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on July 28, after the closing bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.49 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.1%. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average negative surprise being 767.89%.
Factors to Note Invisalign System
Align Technology has been registering impressive sales performances for both Invisalign clear aligners and iTero imaging systems for the past few quarters. This momentum is likely to have continued during the fiscal second quarter courtesy of resumption of practices globally. In the teen segment, the company has been experiencing improvement in Invisalign volumes driven by increased Invisalign utilization and case submissions from Invisalign doctors owing to gradual recovery in businesses across all regions. These are likely to have contributed significantly to the second-quarter revenues.
Increasing adoption of Invasilign’s Virtual Care tools amid the pandemic has been encouraging. Adoption of the Align Digital and Practice Transformation or ADAPT program is likely to have continued during the to-be-reported quarter, on account of increasing digital practice optimization. Clear Aligner shipments were robust during the last-reported quarter due to increasing customer adoption. This is likely to have sustained during the second quarter as well on the back of positive feedback from Invisalign practices regarding the benefits of digital orthodontics.
In June 2021, Align Technology launched iTero Workflow 2.0 software release with advanced features that provide enhanced intraoral image sharpness for clearer hard and soft tissue details to aid in treatment diagnosis. The new product is likely to have witnessed strong costumer adoption, thus might get reflected in the second-quarter top line.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Invisalign System’s revenues is pegged at $722 million, suggesting an improvement of 142.3% from the year-ago reported figure.
Imaging Systems & CAD/CAM Services Business
During the last-reported quarter, Align Technology had launched exocad's DentalCAD3D Galway, which was successfully rolled out globally with very positive customer feedback. This product is likely to to have witnessed continued demand. This, in turn, might have boosted the company’s top line during the second quarter.
During the first quarter, the company continued to witness robust performance by its iTero scanners on the back of continued strong adoption of the iTero Element 5D Imaging System, with strength in all regions with significant Element Flex sales in APAC. We believe this to have sustained in the to-be reported quarter, which in turn might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s top line.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this segment’s revenues is pegged at $144 million, suggesting growth of 166.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $940.3 million, indicating an improvement of 166.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The same for earnings stands at $2.56 per share, suggesting a stupendous surge of 831.4%.
What Our Model Suggests
Per our proven model, the combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here as you can see: Earnings ESP: Align Technology has an Earnings ESP of -0.78%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Stocks Worth a Look
Here are some medical stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. ( HRC Quick Quote HRC - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank #2. The stock is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jul 30. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Henry Schein, Inc. ( HSIC Quick Quote HSIC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. The stock is expected to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 3. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings ( LH Quick Quote LH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.53% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29.
