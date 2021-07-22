4 Best Performing Fidelity Mutual Funds from 1H21

Fidelity Investments is considered one of the leaders in the financial services industry with a presence in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and more than 40,000 associates. The company carries out operations in the United States through 12 regional offices and more than 190 Investor Centers.
Fidelity offers investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to its clients. It serves more than 32 million individual investors.
At Fidelity, a large group of investment professionals carry out extensive and in-depth research to guide investors on potential investment avenues worldwide. Fidelity had total assets of about $10.4 trillion under management (as of Mar 31, 2021).
Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opportunities Fund ( FAOFX Quick Quote FAOFX - Free Report) turned up as one of the best-performing mutual funds from the Fidelity family. The fund gained 57.7% over the past year. FAOFX, which invests a bulk of its assets in common stocks of companies with above-average growth potential, has added 18.6% in the first six months of 2021.
Fidelity invests in a variety of sectors that are sensitive, cyclical and defensive. From the sensitive sectors, most investments were made in the technology sector. Among the cyclical sectors, the fund family invested the maximum in the financial services sector, while among the defensive sectors it invested heavily in healthcare.
4 Best Funds to Buy Now
We have highlighted four Fidelity mutual funds carrying a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that performed marvellously in the period between January and June this year. Moreover, these funds have encouraging one-year and six months returns. Additionally, the minimum initial investment is within $5000.
We expect these funds to outperform their peers in the future. Remember, the goal of the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is to guide investors to identify potential winners and losers. Unlike most of the fund-rating systems, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is not just focused on past performance, but also on the likely future success of the fund.
The question here is: why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolio without several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are primarily why one should be parking their money in mutual funds (read more:
Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money). Fidelity Advisor Technology Fund Class A ( FADTX Quick Quote FADTX - Free Report) aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that are set to benefit from technological advancements. The non-diversified fund mostly invests in common stocks of companies. The fund may invest in securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers alike.
FADTX has an annual expense ratio of 1.01%. The fund has one-year and six-months returns of 51.4% and 11.4%, respectively.
Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio ( FSELX Quick Quote FSELX - Free Report) fund invests the bulk of its assets in common stocks of companies involved in the manufacture, design and sale of electronic equipment and components. FSELX seeks growth of capital. The fund invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. companies.
FSELX has an annual expense ratio of 0.70%. The fund has one-year and six-months returns of 69.7% and 23.3%, respectively.
Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Value Fund Class M ( FCVTX Quick Quote FCVTX - Free Report) seeks appreciation of capital and invests primarily in common stocks. The fund invests the lion’s share of its assets in securities of companies with small market capitalizations. Moreover, the fund invests in those companies that Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR) believes are undervalued in terms of assets, sales, earnings, growth potential, or cash flow, or in relation to securities of other companies in the same industry.
FCVTX has an annual expense ratio of 1.46%. The fund has one-year and six-months returns of 78.9% and 28.6%, respectively.
Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund ( FRIFX Quick Quote FRIFX - Free Report) seeks higher-than-average income as well as appreciation of capital. It invests the lion’s share of its assets in real estate companies as well as other real-estate-related investments. The fund also invests in preferred and common stocks of real estate investment trusts, debt securities of real estate entities as well as commercial and other mortgage-backed securities.
FRIFX has an annual expense ratio of 0.73%. The fund has one-year and six-months returns of 28.3% and 12.8%, respectively.
