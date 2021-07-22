We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has GMS (GMS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has GMS (GMS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
GMS is one of 211 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GMS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GMS's full-year earnings has moved 15.53% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, GMS has returned 55.91% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -0.32% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that GMS is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, GMS belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.55% so far this year, so GMS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on GMS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.