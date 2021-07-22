Back to top

5 Spectacular Earnings Charts

Earnings season picks up steam with over 300 companies reporting this week including the first of the FAANG stocks in Netflix.

But some of the companies have earnings charts that are one step above the others.

Not only are their shares rallying, but they have strong earnings surprise track records including two that haven’t missed in years.

It’s not easy to beat the consensus every quarter during a pandemic. But these companies have been able to do it.

Will they keep their winning streak alive?

1.    Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares are red-hot, up 91% year-to-date and are hitting new 5-year highs. They’re not expensive, with a forward P/E of 19.5. Will they beat again?

2.    Snap Inc. (SNAP - Free Report) has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares are up 26.6% year-to-date but have been flat the last month. It’s trading at 262x forward earnings. Is all the good news priced in?

3.    Twitter, Inc. (TWTR - Free Report) has beat 3 quarters in a row. Shares are up 28% year-to-date, beating the S&P 500 which is up 16%. They aren’t cheap, trading at 86x forward earnings. Is there another beat coming?

4.    Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) hasn’t missed since its 2019 IPO. Impressive. Shares are up just 7.6% year-to-date but have fallen 4.4% over the last 3 months. It’s trading with a forward P/E of just 8 and pays a dividend, yielding a juicy 4.7%. Is this weakness a buying opportunity?

5.    Honeywell International (HON - Free Report) has an amazing earnings surprise track record. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s impressive. But the shares are under performing the S&P 500 in 2021, having gained just 9% year-to-date versus 16% for the index. It trades with a forward P/E of 28.7. Is it priced for perfection?


